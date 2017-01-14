3pm deadline
To tell new
stories
I can
not.
How would I,
With my mind cut into two
Mine and
Jump page…
If my mouth is _______
And my hands,
Yes, my hands divorced to keyboard
and my mouth,
my mouth
* * *
Signs that come
Sun down again,
Just like last night
And the other countless nights
It’s an honourable duty
To flesh for some stories worth the by-line
Look for tips
Look
@
New
angles
nose for news they said,
is of importance
but silence too, is priceless
silence not only
to locate angle
and be
able to write a catch 30-word lead
or wait for what’s next, in this beat
silence is priceless,
a heaven-sent extra sense
for some people, just like me
who only hears
gestures and signs and is keen to
reading every familiar
and stranger’s lips
WILMORE PACAY 3R