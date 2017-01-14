Saturday, January 14, 2017
    TWO POEMS

    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    3pm deadline

    To tell new
    stories
    I can
    not.
    How would I,
    With my mind cut into two
    Mine and
    Jump page…
    If my mouth is _______
    And my hands,
    Yes, my hands divorced to keyboard
    and my mouth,
    my mouth
    * * *

    Signs that come

    Sun down again,
    Just like last night
    And the other countless nights
    It’s an honourable duty
    To flesh for some stories worth the by-line
    Look for tips
    Look
    @
    New
    angles
    nose for news they said,
    is of importance
    but silence too, is priceless
    silence not only
    to locate angle
    and be
    able to write a catch 30-word lead
    or wait for what’s next, in this beat
    silence is priceless,
    a heaven-sent extra sense
    for some people, just like me
    who only hears
    gestures and signs and is keen to
    reading every familiar
    and stranger’s lips

    WILMORE PACAY 3R

