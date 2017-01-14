3pm deadline

To tell new

stories

I can

not.

How would I,

With my mind cut into two

Mine and

Jump page…

If my mouth is _______

And my hands,

Yes, my hands divorced to keyboard

and my mouth,

my mouth

* * *

Signs that come

Sun down again,

Just like last night

And the other countless nights

It’s an honourable duty

To flesh for some stories worth the by-line

Look for tips

Look

@

New

angles

nose for news they said,

is of importance

but silence too, is priceless

silence not only

to locate angle

and be

able to write a catch 30-word lead

or wait for what’s next, in this beat

silence is priceless,

a heaven-sent extra sense

for some people, just like me

who only hears

gestures and signs and is keen to

reading every familiar

and stranger’s lips

WILMORE PACAY 3R