Lines For His Excellency

A total preoccupation is brewing

Sometime soon it will be served

The Northern clan will be honored

By the festive megalomanic host

***

His voice exalts dictatorship

As banal as his advocacy to

Mythologize his rule by

Marshalling war without victory

***

Fueled by his desire to change the nation,

He walks with the scoundrels tagging along

The delusional hoi polloi in the portal of

Their own promises-concealed wreaths

***

It seems somewhat paradoxical-

The masses swoon over ignominy

Bewildered by belligerent ruler

Who barks laws and plays with fire

***

Everything in my nation is plotted

People stoic, silenced by war

Over them fear reigned as to

Whose kin shall be the next victim

* * *

Hoarse Scenario

The scenario is like this: a series,

Firearm alliterating here and there

In the street, a man wriggling for his life

Far off, a body bundled up or boxed

I can hear the wailings, the sorrows

Of my neglected brothers and sisters

Their cries howl with the wind

Hoarse, implausible, unimportant.

A genre of brooding regimen

For Terminators who only bring end

To piddling runners and users

While the lords remain untouched

Their power in the apex of their voice

Tango in their “soirees dansantes”

Somehow amidst the void of fear and

Arrayed mournings in the corners, I could

Sense a white dove hovering up there

The wind chimes calling for light rhymes

Absolute verses and hymns remain transfixed

Encompassing the poor-lit human grasp

Of things divine: “This, too, shall come to pass”.

MARILYN PAED-RAYRAY