The Parade (A Friday the 13th Piece)

I watch an animal kingdom fall:

A macabre parade of butchery

Vultures and ravens emerge from the smog

Their beaks a message ruptured,

And rats’ pallid mouths scream inaudible protest

As the mightiest of the scavengers planked above,

Equally cruel and depraved as frenzied crows,

Attack every verdict of death,

I shut my eyes again and again,

My weeping mourns the living and the dead.

* * *

The Outbreak

And them people of the Orient Seas

Sons and daughters of the Golden Sun

Whose lives are suddenly changed drastically

By a war waged not by deafening bombs

Nor by weapons of mass destruction wrecks.

A conflict plagues the Far East atmosphere

Black Smoke drifting into heaps by the

Worldwide web hitting the most vulnerable ones

Spreading hostility, rage and hate

A revolution that goes by and beyond bandwidth,

Pixelated images fed the gullible ones.

Frantic outbursts filled the screens

Wailings and distant cries echo far and wide.

Before me relationship shatters

Dark, cold hearts proliferate

All to the joy of men who procure such war

A war that continues to grow and infect

Killing my hope for my descendants

I can only pray for my kith and kin.

PAED-RAYRAY