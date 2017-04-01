The Parade (A Friday the 13th Piece)
I watch an animal kingdom fall:
A macabre parade of butchery
Vultures and ravens emerge from the smog
Their beaks a message ruptured,
And rats’ pallid mouths scream inaudible protest
As the mightiest of the scavengers planked above,
Equally cruel and depraved as frenzied crows,
Attack every verdict of death,
I shut my eyes again and again,
My weeping mourns the living and the dead.
* * *
The Outbreak
And them people of the Orient Seas
Sons and daughters of the Golden Sun
Whose lives are suddenly changed drastically
By a war waged not by deafening bombs
Nor by weapons of mass destruction wrecks.
A conflict plagues the Far East atmosphere
Black Smoke drifting into heaps by the
Worldwide web hitting the most vulnerable ones
Spreading hostility, rage and hate
A revolution that goes by and beyond bandwidth,
Pixelated images fed the gullible ones.
Frantic outbursts filled the screens
Wailings and distant cries echo far and wide.
Before me relationship shatters
Dark, cold hearts proliferate
All to the joy of men who procure such war
A war that continues to grow and infect
Killing my hope for my descendants
I can only pray for my kith and kin.
PAED-RAYRAY