Saturday, May 6, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Two Poems

    Two Poems

    0
    on The Sunday Times Magazine

    BY FELIX FOJAS

    The Blue Demon of a Guilty Conscience

    There is no devil harder
    To exorcise than the shrieking
    Bat-winged, seven-horned
    Blue demon of a guilty
    Conscience. So hold your
    Double-bladed tongue, gently
    Sheathe your Excalibur.
    Wound not your brother
    And make lasting peace
    With your sworn enemy!

    * * *

    The Unicorn Demythologized

    Ugh! the nerve and gall of those
    Nosey paleontologists who had
    Nothing more heroic to do than
    Furiously dig up and exhume
    A twenty-nine thousand year
    Old Siberian unicorn’s skull,
    Aha! in some far-flung, frozen

    Tundra in exotic Kazakhstan.
    Through sheer archeological
    Alchemy and potent shamanic
    Computer graphic sorcery, they
    Adeptly resurrected a furry,
    Ugly, lumbering brown beast
    In the likeness of a laidback

    Rhinoceros, instead of the sleek,
    Neighing, immaculate whiteness
    Of a fabled thoroughbred steed
    Of yore. Is this not proof enough
    That fact screams the loudest
    And behaves in a vulgar fashion
    Compared with genteel fiction?

    Akin to a sadistic stormtrooper
    Sir Truth, with a single mighty
    Kick of his heavy-duty, hobnailed
    Boot, breaks down the locked
    Door of the soul’s sanctuary,
    Overturning the wide round
    Table of inspiration, spilling

    The blood-red Moscatel wine
    From the imagination’s cracked
    Holy Grail. Beware! all virgin
    Damsels in distress. You’ve just
    Irrevocably lost your gallant
    Equine of classical mythology
    To the black knight of crass reality.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.