BY FELIX FOJAS

The Blue Demon of a Guilty Conscience

There is no devil harder

To exorcise than the shrieking

Bat-winged, seven-horned

Blue demon of a guilty

Conscience. So hold your

Double-bladed tongue, gently

Sheathe your Excalibur.

Wound not your brother

And make lasting peace

With your sworn enemy!

* * *

The Unicorn Demythologized

Ugh! the nerve and gall of those

Nosey paleontologists who had

Nothing more heroic to do than

Furiously dig up and exhume

A twenty-nine thousand year

Old Siberian unicorn’s skull,

Aha! in some far-flung, frozen

Tundra in exotic Kazakhstan.

Through sheer archeological

Alchemy and potent shamanic

Computer graphic sorcery, they

Adeptly resurrected a furry,

Ugly, lumbering brown beast

In the likeness of a laidback

Rhinoceros, instead of the sleek,

Neighing, immaculate whiteness

Of a fabled thoroughbred steed

Of yore. Is this not proof enough

That fact screams the loudest

And behaves in a vulgar fashion

Compared with genteel fiction?

Akin to a sadistic stormtrooper

Sir Truth, with a single mighty

Kick of his heavy-duty, hobnailed

Boot, breaks down the locked

Door of the soul’s sanctuary,

Overturning the wide round

Table of inspiration, spilling

The blood-red Moscatel wine

From the imagination’s cracked

Holy Grail. Beware! all virgin

Damsels in distress. You’ve just

Irrevocably lost your gallant

Equine of classical mythology

To the black knight of crass reality.