    Two Poems

    All decentering is kind

    We do not answer to numbers unknown
    As from the basement
    Of a peripheral blight.
    Let them declare themselves to us,
    Like one loss greeting another.
    Her back burned for a month when she took the call.
    This resonance as a pattern and mosaic is, by
    Definition, nomadic.
    As a Filipino (short
    Letters), a movement collects itself towards
    Language. The “provincial” must have known that—
    Not now, not as real “angel works abound,”
    Extending tentacles of sympathy and curiosity.
    Babel too infects abaca, other sources of fiber.

    * * *

    Joy of the mountain

    Spread out three buckets of fragrant stems.
    Shored these up where I used to burn leaves
    Under the guise of boiling water.
    Should put the girls’ stones and shells
    Back where they belong,
    But a strong and idle house sits there
    Taking note of where
    The grass line cuts our shins, was
    The hem sewn above or below the knee.

