Way Past

600 million people in Southeast Asia

Alone. Sitting on the reference of having had enough

Independence, heroes recalled by the truckload,

Rope nets draped over scalps and collar bones,

Among the many siestas bought and sold,

Our bread and the uniform

Toddlers rolling their way. Home in whose

Thought: such a crisis sunk right between

Pop songs. Liable to flag under the age of 65.

Evac margins signal how you get to push, like

Are these recreational,

Kicking doors in as warranted

By the hardware desiring

comparative readings of hinge strength. Imports

Too brittle for a standard screw. A list of premature

Caskets attributed to the non-communicable

Unfolds, comes in through the back,

Up the misted windows also why,

If you can’t help it. One in every thirteen

Retrieved from the bikes before the age of 60.

* * *

Surface Tension

Ballerina falls into overlaps.

Her stream of questions set off by a fluency.

“Sick Woman with 45 seats and one teacher’s knife.”

It’s a regular mean erasure,

but specificity dyed my reason.

I got a pedicure because I wanted excess as it “destroys

taste for milder courses like automotive and baking.

These dismal statistics should be enough to push the no,

maybe avoid it?”

There is a noun their bodies together form.

Instead, certain subjects sent a machine for making dough,

but it was silent on its own.