Box Office

She hears the sea breeze

Thousand miles on 43rd

High rise of not-tides flash

But blue over mirror glass

Up above, almost near

The makeshift waves

She looks far into the haze

By the heavens, the grays

Her eyes give in the mirage

As if the underworld reaps

Souls from the automatons

Day after day the bygones

Her small square, of sticky crafts and a screen

For eight hours, even more. She triumphs Persephone.

* * *

Bottle of Sins

The it screams anguish. Preaching

the words dense, which never is to be:

Refusing; a hesitation of the Fall

Confusing from one’s understanding

The IT shies away. Behind bushes

and mango trees and springy kitchen doors.

Mind raked of blots of words of sensibilities

return losing one’s own psyche in sound

The IT stays away. Into those confines

of the hearth, lover, the room

Cork screws are of man’s befitting

To know one’s wings IT blinded a long

The IT repents. Runs and refuses

A chokehold still; a plague struggling returning

About the poet: Miguel Carlos Lazarte, 20, writes as the culture editor of the UPLB Perspective. He is currently finishing his undergraduate degree on BS Development Communication in the University of the Philippines Los Baños.

MIGUEL CARLOS LAZARTE