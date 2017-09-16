Clouded Verses

We write the lyrics

of the song we wish

Our hearts could have freely

sung, refrain and chorus

to the eyes and hands

That refused to meet.

alto and soprano:

The voices shattered

like unnerving hymn.

We bank on blankness

and wish there is more,

And wish there is more…

Black and white –

The first kiss

is

a tug of war

of our adjustments – in and out.

Sleep is a gift, a very special gift.

It comes at our doorsteps; most often,

It does not.

The windows create a shadow, a lining

We wait at the back

trying to make sense of

what we hear and see

How else could this blankness

be possible?

The door swept open

revealing the day’s fortune

or the lack of it.

* * *

In 22 days

We shall

never become

False witnesses

To anyone’s

testimony of

Righted wrong,

nor shall

We be

partners of

Cranes, Mixers,

against the

bearer of

Today’s news,

as we

Expect to

see the

Day in

the light

We must

carry on

The bulk

of the

Cursed history

marked on

this earth.

Never shall

we miss,

The 22

days allotted

For the

running over.

That we

must finish.

It is

an order.

An order

must be

Finished no

matter what

Age, time,

gender, and

Religion in

22 days.

WILMOR PACAY 3RD