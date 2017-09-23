Saturday, September 23, 2017
    The Manila Times Online
    Two Poems

    The Sunday Times Magazine

    Emails and Attachments

    She sent photographs of herself months ago

    Nothing was written on them, just a couple of photos

    But the wires on her head said she was in a hospital

    Her uneven shoulders rested on the bed

    Her face lifted by her smile, so beautiful and always gentle

    In another photo she seemed to be in pain from the medication

    But no sign of grief or defeat or suicidal intentions

    All I could think is she’s a goddess and she’ll never have to die

    Unlike us filthy mortals scraping for love in dark alleys of this hell

    The one and only ache that vanquished my heart

    I wished to reply

    But only a mum white screen of nudity staring me in the eye

    What does she want to hear?

    I no longer know if I have anything to say. Clicked delete.

    I can’t save her.

    * * *

    Feather

    To Maningning

    Poetess.

    I’ve read your works today and they were inconsolably sweet
    And they spoke to me
    Honeyed poems persistently and eternally nibbled by termites

    You were 28 when I was just a little kid.
    I am now 20 and you would have been in your 40s but you remained 28 forever.
    Either way I will still find you lovely.

    The almond eyes like an animal’s. Always suspicious like a feline
    The sickly arms and necessitous smile
    I wonder how you are.
    Do you like long bus rides on a rainy day or do you prefer slow afternoons in your room
    painting?
    Do you like cream or milk in your coffee? Do you even drink coffee at all?

    Poetess.

    Leaping from one page to another
    Is the desire for space yet to be satisfied? I am lost like the rest of us

    A feather

