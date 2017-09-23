Emails and Attachments
She sent photographs of herself months ago
Nothing was written on them, just a couple of photos
But the wires on her head said she was in a hospital
Her uneven shoulders rested on the bed
Her face lifted by her smile, so beautiful and always gentle
In another photo she seemed to be in pain from the medication
But no sign of grief or defeat or suicidal intentions
All I could think is she’s a goddess and she’ll never have to die
Unlike us filthy mortals scraping for love in dark alleys of this hell
The one and only ache that vanquished my heart
I wished to reply
But only a mum white screen of nudity staring me in the eye
What does she want to hear?
I no longer know if I have anything to say. Clicked delete.
I can’t save her.
* * *
Feather
To Maningning
Poetess.
I’ve read your works today and they were inconsolably sweet
And they spoke to me
Honeyed poems persistently and eternally nibbled by termites
You were 28 when I was just a little kid.
I am now 20 and you would have been in your 40s but you remained 28 forever.
Either way I will still find you lovely.
The almond eyes like an animal’s. Always suspicious like a feline
The sickly arms and necessitous smile
I wonder how you are.
Do you like long bus rides on a rainy day or do you prefer slow afternoons in your room
painting?
Do you like cream or milk in your coffee? Do you even drink coffee at all?
Poetess.
Leaping from one page to another
Is the desire for space yet to be satisfied? I am lost like the rest of us
A feather
