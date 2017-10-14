Redefining Poetry

Poetry is not the plain

Alphabet of signs and

Sounds, of graphemes

And phonemes, but

Of the inarticulate

Composed of the invisible

ABC Blocks and texts of

Rarified air. Poetry is

Subtlest geometry with

Slowly fading points,

Lines, angles, arcs, circles,

Squares and triangles

Of idioms and meanings,

And not the fixed denotations

And exact definition

Of words. Poetry is

Not the advanced calculus

Of differential Equation,

Vector and Vertex, but

Basic subtraction in

Syllables and symbols.

Poetry is the science

Of quantum versification,

Of subatomic metaphorical

Photons and random

Quasar enjambments;

And not Newton’s apple

Of gravity, or the law of

Hyperbolic conservation.

Poetry is not sleight-of-lips,

Mere magical trick of pulling

A rabbit-eared nuance,

But the alchemy of absences

And presences, conjuring

A poem that Is not spoken

Or writ, but leaves everything

Nameless, Ineffable, unsaid

And reverberating with

Pure silence when whispered

By the hermetically-sealed,

Expanseless mouth of infinity

In the whorled ear of eternity!

* * *

The Lexicographer

There was a lexicographer

Who, when he found out that his work

Rhymes with the demeaning word “gopher,”

Hastily switched to a new racket

As a professional sycophant

Which, alas, rhymes with the term “ant,”

Which in turn made him feel quite small

And, by Godzilla, not ten feet tall!