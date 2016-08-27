The following were poems I dedicated to poets Emmanuel Lacaba and Jason Montana — authentic heroes of the revolution. Real patriots. Lacaba died fighting. Montana is still fighting.

AFTERMATH: 1976: GUERRERO

For Emmanuel Lacaba, who died in combat, and Jason Montana who fights on.

1. BIVOUAC

Where blends the cane leaves

with mist and rain

Blends the shadow and the movement,

Each defining courage from fear,

fear from pain.

“It is the touch of skin or harsh point of crag

Makes the warrior brother to the rock,

It is crag offers the question

between life and slug.”

The stillness between the lads

numb with song

And rifles stocked shapes the crackle

of campfire

Blending with rustle of grass and night stretched long

By the wordless grief of a valley’s

muffled groan.

“Bless the valley’s darkness, brothers of song,

Its pall fallen on grey lips,

its silence on a moan.”

The night’s benediction is a promise of dawn.

2. SONG

Dawn is red on this ruddy face

Sun dogging his craggy trail,

The song deep in his throat:

“The last best fight, my brother;

Our blood on the tip of steel!”

Brother to the pulsing spring,

To the bushes and rocks, the wrath

Of days, of quietness descending.

“The last good fight, my brother;

Our blood on the open trail.”

A song arrested in his throat,

The steel tensile in grace,

His still point is a point of steel.

(First published in the Asia-Philippines Leader magazine)

The People`s Revolution is still being written about by even the younger poets who were wee tots then. Some of the older poets have despaired somewhat. Jason Montana, who knows the crags and the rustle of grass and thicket and jungles, and bivouacs, has written about the post-revolution.

ALBERT B. CASUGA