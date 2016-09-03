This poem was prompted by a Brain Pickings post on finding “fertile solitude” where one could confront feelings and thoughts that drag one’s self away from a true self – one searching for the centre of being and nothingness. How meaningful is the space on the other side of the wall where one could vault from a pauper space to reach fulfillment here and now?

A Wailing Wall: A Final Refuge

Ubi solitudinem faciunt, pacem appellant – Tacitus*

Either way, distance finds me

looking up or down this cliff,

an unlikely sanctuary I escape

into aching for scarce solitude.

How can one be alone among

the darting seagulls? Or silent

with lost memories jarred by

blasts of breaking waves below?

Here, gods revel in their haven

of whistling winds and clouds,

down there fishermen cackle,

chewing sargasso, guzzling gin,

while their thrown nets fill up

with flotsam floating around

moss-gowned boulders staring

at the sky like dark green eyes.

Is it this vast and empty space

between that scares me now,

when I should be murmuring

secrets to messenger winds?

I would scream unbearable

pain, holler down bitter anger;

I must share muffled grief,

loosen taut shackles

of despair.

Either way, I find wailing walls

in air, water, rocks, and wind;

like Job I weep for peace, hope

to gently fall in the cup

of palms

waiting to catch my carrion

now carved out of a shattered

world of faithlessness and fear,

unable to hold on to life

or love.

On this piece of jutting rock,

have I not found

the little place

where I could reach His Hand

quickly were I to fall, either way?

* (Where they create desolation, they call it peace)

These poems were prompted by a post on “Where have all the flowers gone?” Man has caused the sixth extinction which started as early as the 1700s.

It’s When I Am Weary of Considerations: (A Mother’s Wrath, Earth Poems, and Disasters)

It’s when I’m weary of considerations,/ And life is too much like a pathless wood…/ I’d like to get away from earth a while/ And then come back to it and begin over…/…Earth’s the right place for love:/ I don’t know where it’s likely to go better. — Robert Frost, “Birches”

1. If: Counterpoints

If you marvelled at the dance of the Northern Lights

Counterpointing the smouldering plumes of ashen smoke

Billowing out of an Eyjafjallajokull cradled

by melting glacier,

Or quietly scanned the opal horizons of Banda

Aceh swathed

In a glorious sunset chiaroscuro before the waves claimed

Atolls and infants back into the rip tide roar of that

tsunami;

If you were ambushed by an unforgiving temblor

that rocked

Haiti out of its romping in reggae regaled beaches turned

Into common graveyards of carrion crushed under rubble;

If you have walked through cherry-blossom-strewn streets

And smiled at strangers’ hallooing: How about this spring?

Before rampaging twister funnels crushed hearths

and homes;

If you have strolled and danced ragtime beat

on Orleans’

Roadhouses rocking rampant with rap and razzmatazz

Before Katrina’s wrath wreaked hell’s hurricane havoc;

If you still marvel at forest flowers as God’s fingers

And espy sandpipers bolt through thicket cramping marsh

Before infernal flames crackle through Santa Barbara’s hills;

If you have stolen kisses and felt purloined embraces

In the limpid ripples of Cancun’s caressingly undulant seas

Before the onset of the curdling spill on the playa negra;

If you braved the stygian stink of Ilog Pasig and sang songs

While harvesting floating tulips, debris, or stray crayfish

For some foregone repast before it turned into River Styx;

If you have lived through these and now blow fanfare

For Earth’s being the right place for love or maybe care,

You might yet begin to accept that Mother’s lullabies were

Also her gnashing of teeth when you wailed through nights

When slumber would have allowed her love not tantrums

Of infants grown now and “quartered in the hands of war”:

2. Wrath of Days

How else explain the wrath of days descending

not into quietness but pain? Has she not kept her anger

in check for all the tantrums of the Ages: Thermopylae,

Masada, Ilium, Pompeii? Hiroshima, Auschwitz, Nagasaki?

Stalin’s pogroms? The death chambers and Holocaust trains?

Polpot’s killing fields in Kampuchea? Rwanda’s genocide?

Before it lured tourist trekkers, the verboten Walls of China?

The Berlin Wall? The Gaza Wall? Fences of n.i.m.b.y.

neighbours: India and Pakistan, Iran and Iraq, splintered

Korea, the Irelands shorn of the emerald isles, the fractured

United Kingdom where the sun has finally set

on its Empire,

the still haemorrhaging American southern states crippled

and still unyoked from black history but seething now

from the African-American’s irascible entitlement –

With Zimbabwe’s apartheid, Congo’s rapes, Ethiopia’s

hunger, Sudan’s ceaseless putsch tango, Somalia’s piracy

trade, tribal wars in Uganda, Namibia, Botswana, Kenya,

will blacks overcome someday, soon? Only if they, too,

would get munitions from Venezuela’s bottomless vaults

gurgling with black gold, aceite y petroleo, and Oil of Ages.

Lubricator of the war and killing machines, in Oil we Trust.

3. End times? It is here. Stop It. It is late.

On its tail is another wild wind to mop

Up, where the living would rather be dead

Than build sandcastles on islands gobbled

By the hungry sea that must claim dominion

Over the Ring of Fire, and Mother Earth

Can only yell: Damn it! Why puncture the sky,

To heat her armpits, with radioactive leftovers

Of Hiroshima, and the galloping horsemen

Of an unbridled Fukushima paying back

The land of Enola Gay and the hangar of a dark

Dirigible, a Negro Saviour, whose Eastern name

Will not stop the death and dying of civilisation

In Atlantis and now the rigour mortis of Mu?

4. The Deluge Reprised

(Beware the melting of the Arctic).

A Deluge comes. Only this time, we have no Arks

Nor Ararats to salvage all who hope to find

Another Blue Planet in an extended Universe.

No one has applied to be a Noah. They are all,

All retired and tired of saving a ruthless specie,

The homo viator whose journey brings nothing

But a discovery that he has lost the Love he had

For all the meek who shall inherit the Earth.