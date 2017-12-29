Two readers define dividend

“WOULD the public investors prefer stock dividend or cash dividend?” was the question I asked in the Dec. 22, 2017 Due Diligencer column. It received answers from two readers of The Manila Times.

For expressing their thoughts on the topic and for including Due Diligencer in their daily reading habits, I am reproducing their responses below.

Following are the comments that Jose Maria Espiritu emailed on Dec. 22,2017:

“Cash dividend: Stock retail price remains the same; investor gets a percentage as decided by the board, usually less than five percent of stock price.”

“Stock dividend: Stock retail price drops according to amount given as stock dividend. I got stock dividend of DMC when the company declared 400 percent in 2014 and the price dropped to P10+/- pesos from around 70+/- I think. I had to hold on the shares until early this year, when the average cost was lower than retail price.

“Either way is alright for me as long as the company pays dividend. Some companies don’t pay dividend at all because of bad business, so the investor gets nothing from his investment.

“Like when I invested in MARC when the price was around P5. And due to the mining company ban and low ore value in the international market, the price dropped to P2.

“MARC last paid dividend way back in 2013. It was a good thing I was able to bring my average cost down to be able to sell MARC at a profit when it hit P2.50.”

Ben Hur Ong sent his analysis on Christmas:

“To answer your question, I think a stock dividend is more beneficial. In the first place, in case of cash dividend, a tax is deducted at payment date.

“On the other hand, you get full credit for your stock dividend and, generally speaking, over time the value of the stock dividend tends to get higher, adding value to the stock dividends you received.

“There is the additional advantage that in case of future dividends, whether cash or stock, you will have a bigger base of your stock position.”

By the way, I asked the permission of the two readers to use their comments/analyses in a Due Diligencer column, which they willingly gave me.

My gratitude goes to Espiritu and Ong for making this piece much easier to write.

Due Diligencer’s take

I appreciate the thoughts expressed by the two readers. Their analyses may be brief but are nevertheless enlightening.

It takes patience to hold on to one’s stock like what Espiritu did to his MARC shares. Ong explained well his take on the taxes imposed on stock and cash dividend by the Bureau of Internal Revenue

Being regular investors, they could be actively monitoring the performance of their own choices of listed stocks. Again, it takes patience to keep track of the financial performance of each company in one’s portfolio.

Espiritu used two market symbols in his comments. These were DMC and MARC, which stand for DMCI Holdings Inc., a construction group, and Marcventure Holdings Inc., which owns Marcventures Mining and Development Corp., a mining subsidiary.

I don’t have an explanation why some listed companies don’t declare dividends either in cash or in stock. It may not be true at all, as Espiritu tried to justify, that bad business prevents certain listed but not necessarily public companies to pay dividends.

Even those that have huge retained earnings either withhold the distribution or do not pay enough dividends commensurate to their earnings. Will officials of the Securities and Exchange Commission review the financial reports of listed companies to determine who among the big earners have been exceeding the allowable limit of their retained earnings or surplus?

