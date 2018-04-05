Two SKorea pilots feared dead in fighter crash

SEOUL: A South Korean military fighter jet crashed on Thursday, apparently killing both pilots on board, an air force spokesman said. The F-15K Slam Eagle went down in the southern county of Chilgok, in North Gyeongsang province, on its way back to the Daegu Air Base after an hour-long mission. “Bodies were found and we are checking their ID but both pilots are feared dead,” the spokesman told Agence France-Presse. No ground damage was reported, he said. The last crash involving a South Korean F-15K fighter was in 2006 when it fell into the Sea of Japan during a nighttime mission, killing both pilots. Last year, an F-16D fighter crashed in North Gyeongsang but its two pilots ejected to safety. South Korea’s air force first introduced the F-15K, made by Boeing, in 2005. It operates more than 60 F-15Ks.

AFP