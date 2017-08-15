Two suspected cases of avian flu monitored, says health official

HEALTH Assistant Secretary Enrique Tayag said there were two suspected cases of avian flu infection being monitored in San Luis, Pampanga.

In a news briefing on Tuesday, Tayag said he was given a preliminary report on those interviewed by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) and found two with flu-like symptoms after they were exposed to the infected chickens.

“I was given a preliminary report where they interviewed 20 people from different farms and found two of them with [flu]symptoms. One with coughing and one with colds. Influenza is colds, cough and sore throat,” he said.

He said the Department of Health (DOH) would release the results on Wednesday to confirm whether or not they were infected with the avian flu virus.



“However, due to them having symptoms, they are called suspect cases. Tomorrow we will release the results to know if this is due to bird flu” he added.

The two unidentified patients have been isolated in an undisclosed hospital and were being monitored by the RITM for 48 hours. KENNETH HERNANDEZ



