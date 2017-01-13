Two more teams want to join PH Football League

Two more teams have expressed their interest to play in the Philippine Football League (PFL) set to be launched in March.

“We would like to confirm that two other teams have submitted their letters of intent before the December 31 deadline last year,” Philippine Football Federation General Secretary Edwin Gastanes said.

Gastanes said one team from Davao and another from Ilocos have applied to become members of the PFL.

The Davao Agilas Football Club and a group from Vigan, Ilocos Sur will have to submit requirements for them to be considered for a license along with the seven other teams,” he said.

Gastanes said that they have given the two teams until the end of January to complete all requirements.

He added that the addition of the squads from Davao and Ilocos would create a more competitive environment in the PFL.

“Imagine the impact of football all over the country with teams competing from the South versus the North,” he concluded.

Seven more teams have previously announced that they will join PFL.

Among the squads to watch out for in the new national league are current United Football League champion Global FC, Ceres Negros FC and Stallion Laguna FC.

Kaya renamed Kaya-Makati

Kaya, one of the most successful local football clubs, formally confirmed its participation in the inaugural season of the PFL by naming Makati as its home city.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Kaya will now be known as Kaya-Makati and will use the University of Makati Athletic Field as its turf for the PFL.

Kaya is one of only two clubs that won the United Football League title thrice, the other being Global, which earlier joined the PFL with Cebu as its likely home.

Kaya barged to the Asian Football Confederation Cup playoffs last year, which became the club’s shining moment.

With report from PNA