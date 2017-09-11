Two world endurance races in Sebring in 2019

The FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) has announced the Sebring International Raceway will host not one, but two, world-class endurance sports car events in 2019.

The March 15-16 weekend will now feature IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Fueled by Fresh From Florida followed by a 12-hour WEC race.

“Today’s ACO announcement of IMSA [International Motor Sports Association] and WEC races at Sebring over a two-day period in 2019 is a win for everyone involved, but most for especially the sports car racing fans here and around the world” IMSA president Scott Atherton said. “We look forward to providing details about the event at Sebring and what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of racing.”

ACO president Pierre Fillon and WEC Chief Executive Officer Gérard Neveu unveiled the details of the weekend as part of a wider announcement regarding the future of the WEC. The Sebring event will be the seventh race on the 2018-2019 WEC calendar as part of a transitional season for the series.

The Twelve Hours of Sebring is now scheduled to begin approximately at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with a 12-hour WEC race going green shortly after the checkered flag of the IMSA event at approximately midnight Sunday.

More details on this multi-race weekend will be released at a later date.

Sebring hosted the first WEC race in 2012, and was also the site of the first FIA sanctioned Sports Car Manufacturers World Championship race in 1953. The WeatherTech Championship and WEC last shared a weekend at Circuit of The Americas in 2016.

Sebring hosts the 66th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on March 17, 2018.