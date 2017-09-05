Tycoon David Consunji passes away at 95

MAGNATE David M. Consunji, founder of diversified engineering conglomerate DMCI Holdings, Inc. passed away at age 95, a high company official said.

He died Monday morning, September 4, DMCI Vice President Rebecca Civil said.

Consunji studied civil engineering at the University of the Philippines in 1939 and graduated 1946. He passed the board exam on the same year.

During the Marcos administration, Consunji served as the secretary for the Departments of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and the then Transportation and Communications from 1970 to 1975.

Initially, the tycoon started by constructing chicken houses for the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) until he earned a reputation for on schedule delivery.

He moved to large-scale projects such as the Tacloban Coca Cola Plant and Bacnotan Cement Plant. His conglomerate DMCI Holdings holds his businesses and investments in construction (DM Consunji), power and mining (DMCI Power Inc., Semirara Mining and Power Corp., DMCI Mining), property development (DMCI Homes, DMCI Project Developers Inc.), and water utilities (Maynilad Water Services Inc.)

To date, the construction business is enjoying the patronage of institutional clients such as Ayala Group, SM Group, Kuok Group, Robinson’s Group, San Miguel Corporation; banking institutions such as the Citibank, N.A., BPI, Equitable and Urban Bank; educational institutions such as the University of the Philippines, and De La Salle University; multinationals such as the John Laing, Obayashi, Mitsubishi Heavy, Oriken, Nippon Steel. Also, industrial companies and some government agencies had sought the services of DMCI and still are using the company’s services.

This year, Consunji was listed as the Philippines’ 6th richest man by Forbes, following Henry Sy, John Gokongwei, Enrique Razon, Jr., Lucio Tan, and Jaime Zobel de Ayala. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS