PHILIPPINE business tycoon Washington SyCip passed away Saturday night while on a flight to New York City, former Finance secretary Cesar Purisima said in a post on Twitter early Sunday morning. He was 96 years old.

“He lived a very full and meaningful life,” said Purisima. “We will miss you, WS.”

His remains are in a NY hospital, Purisima said in a separate Facebook post.