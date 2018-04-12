Tycoon Washington Sycip’s son, Alliance Corp. officials indicted for estafa

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) filed criminal charges against the son of the late tycoon Washington Sycip, and the officers and members of the Alliance International Incorporated (Alliance), a tuna canning firm.

In a 22-page Resolution signed by Justice Undersecretary Deo L. Marco, dated March 27, 2018 but was released to media only on Thursday, the DOJ has found probable cause for the crime of estafa against Chairman of the Board George Sycip, along with board of directors Jonathan Y. Dee, Alvin Y. Dee, Joanna Y. Dee-Laurel, Teresita S. Ladanga, Grace S. Dogillo and Arak Ratborihan.

“[T]his Office finds probable cause to charge respondents in 01028, for the crime of estafa under Article 315 2(a) of the Revised Penal Code [against the respondents,]” the ruling said.

Harvest All Investment Limited, Victory Fund Limited and Bondeast Private Limited and Hedy S.C. Yap Chua, Alliance’s foreign shareholders, filed the case.

The DOJ also directed the City Prosecutor of Manila “to file the necessary Information for estafa against the named respondents and to report the action taken within 10 days from receipt hereof.”

The complainants alleged that the respondents improperly used their investments in the company to engage in supposedly illegal activities and transactions.

They claimed that they were enticed to invest their money in January 2009 amounting to more than P75 million, more than $65,000 and another P4 million.

Respondent Jonathan Y. Dee made it appear, among others, that Alliance was a financially rewarding company.

“In view of the limited information given to the unsuspecting complainants in 01028, they were enticed to invest their money on January 2009…..Jonathan made it appear that numerous entities were investing in Alliance as what the complainant calls as ‘modus operandi’ to make it appear that Alliance is a financially rewarding company. Complainant Hedy relying on said representations agreed to invest involving funds that were part of Complainant Harvest,” the resolution said.

“We agree that the false pretenses employed by respondents…that Alliance is a yielding business and a wise investment with attractive profits, that the corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, canning, sale, importing, exporting of tuna and salmon and their expectancy for growth considering the promise for expansion, that induced them to invest their money,” the resolution stated.

“Stated otherwise, had they known that Alliance was a vehicle to bail-out the Dee Companies and indulged in a sophisticated scheme to recover the lost business empire of the Dee Family, complainants…would not have parted with their money.”

In the meantime, the DOJ junked the charges of falsification of public documents and syndicated estafa against the respondents for lack of probable cause. JOMAR CANLAS