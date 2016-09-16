Typhoon ‘Gener’ not expected to make landfall

Typhoon “Gener” (international name Malakas) may intensify in the next 48 hours although it is not expected to make landfall, the weather bureau said Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said there’s a possibility that Gener will strengthen because it is still over waters where it can get its strength.

In a 5 p.m. update, weather forecaster Bennison Estareja said the eye of the typhoon was located 615 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan with maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 170kph.

The typhoon is forecast to move west northwest at 25 kph and may exit the Philippines on Saturday.

The weather bureau raised signal number 1 in Batanes.