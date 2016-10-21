Typhoon leaves 14 dead, 7 missing

THE Philippine National Police-National Operation Center (PNP-NOC) on Friday reported at least 29 casualties from super Typhoon Lawin (international code name: Haima) that barreled through several provinces in Northern Luzon on Thursday.

The PNP-NOC reports said that it has listed at least 14 persons killed by the typhoon said to be the strongest in the past three years, with seven missing and eight persons injured.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Friday confirmed five additional deaths after the onslaught of super Typhoon Lawin (international code name: Haima).

This will have brought to 13 the number of casualties since Lawin devastated several parts of Ilocos and Cagayan Valley regions, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and Central Luzon.

The five reported deaths are from Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Abra and Isabela.The PNP–NOC report said that the Cordillera Region has the most number of deaths with eight recorded as of 7a.m. Friday followed by the Cagayan Valley Region with three deaths, while two people were killed in Central Luzon and one in the Ilocos Region.

The PNP-NOC report said that at least six persons were reported missing in the Cordillera Region and one was missing in the Southern Tagalog Region due to the typhoon.

It added that four persons were reported injured each in the Cordillera and Cagayan Valley Regions.

The PNP-NOC reports also said that a total of 20, 746 families or 81,610 individuals were evacuated by the authorities due to the onslaught of Typhoon ‘Lawin’ with Cagayan Valley has the most number of evacuees recorded.

The PNP-NOC Figures said that in Cagayan Valley a total of 11,536 families or a total of 47,299 individuals were evacuated, while in the Cordillera Region a total of 2,859 families or 11,160 individuals were evacuated.

The PNP-NOC figures added that a total of 794 police personnel were deployed in which 405 of them are in the Cagayan Valley; 144 in the Ilocos Region; 216 in Central Luzon and 29 in the Cordillera.

According to the NDRRMC, killed by landslides in the administrative region are Edgar Genese, 40; Jonie Borja, 35; John Carlos Hatap, 19; Joshua Hella, 19, Jessie Hella, 19; Jay-ar Chawagan, 15; and Jeramel Alfaro.

Jefferson Soriano, mayor of Tuguegarao City (Cagayan), clarified also on Friday that there were only two injured persons in his area and there were no deaths as earlier reported.

In a news briefing, Romina Marasigan, NDRRMC spokesman, said electric and telecommunication companies are restoring power and communication in affected areas.

The biggest challenge, according to her, is in Cagayan, which was hardly hit by the typhoon but saw toppling of several power lines.

The NDRRMC said a total of 13,297 families or 51,458 persons are being served inside and outside evacuation centers.

At least 113 houses were damaged, of which six were destroyed, in Apayao, Mountain Province, Baguio City and Ifugao.

As of Friday, a total of 65 barangay (villages) were reported flooded up to three feet in the provinces of Pangasinan and Pampanga.

The NDRRMC said 42 road sections and four bridges in Ilocos and Cagayan Valley regions and CAR were reported not passable because of flooding and landslides.

