Typhoon ‘Paolo’ maintains strength

Typhoon Paolo has maintained its strength, while a low pressure area (LPA) continues to bring scattered rains over Palawan, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday.

Advertisements

The state-run weather bureau added that Paolo was located at 735 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 145 kph.

It is forecast to move further north-northwest at 20 kph and will be 1,035 km east of Baler, Aurora, within 24 hours.

The typhoon’s outer rainbands continued to bring scattered moderate to occasionally heavy rains over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas and Caraga, becoming light to moderate rains over the rest of Southern Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

Cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Metro Manila and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon).

The LPA was located at 280 km west of Puerto Princesa and will bring scattered light to moderate with possible occasional heavy rains over Palawan.

Pagasa alerted residents in affected areas against possible flashfloods and landslides.