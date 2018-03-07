Tyson vs Wilder

Future Hall-of-Famer Mike Tyson and Deontay Wilder, the World Boxing Association heavyweight champion, recently traded barbs over social media, with Wilder saying he could beat Tyson if they fought in their primes. Tyson even went on to claim he could beat the late Muhammad Ali if they also fought in their prime.

As to who would win a mythical match-up between those who are current or future Hall-of-Famers and those active in the sport can spark heated debates, but the fighters themselves can make a claim on who would win. And in the case of Tyson-Wilder, Tyson simply said he doesn’t think Wilder can beat him.

Tyson and Wilder are like night and day, with Tyson standing around 5’11” with a 71-inch reach and weighing 215 to 220 pounds for fights, while Wilder is 6’7” with an 83-inch reach and fights between 235 and 240 pounds.

Those who think that size alone can win fights, especially in the boxing ring, can easily conclude Wilder can easily beat Tyson. That can be a good thesis because Wilder holds a 12-inch reach advantage over Tyson. Well, not so fast!

Tyson actually caught the imagination of the boxing world because he chopped down bigger opponents in a very vicious manner. And he was the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history at 20 years old.

On the other hand, Wilder is very intelligent in using his size in beating opponents and has excellent agility for a big man. But he won the world championship in his late 20s.

From their fight resumes, the opponents Tyson fought who measure up to Wilder’s physical stature are plenty: Tony Tucker (6’5” with an 82-inch reach), James Smith (6’4”/82-inch reach), Tyrell Biggs (6’5”/80-inch reach), Frank Bruno (6’2”/82-inch reach), Lou Savarese (6’5”/80-inch reach), James Douglas (6’3”/83-inch reach), and Lennox Lewis (6’5”/84-inch reach). He beat those big boxers except for Douglas and Lewis, who both stopped Tyson.

Wilder has not yet fought somebody like Tyson, and currently sports a perfect record of 40-0 with 39 knockouts. Tyson retired with a record of 50-6 with 44 KOs.

So who wins in the mythical matchup between Tyson and Wilder?

Tyson was at his peak in his early 20s, so in a mythical matchup with Wilder, Tyson should be 23 years old and Wilder 30. Does that make sense?

Tyson during his reign of terror fought better opponents compared to Wilder, who up to this day has not been bold enough to challenge the other big heavyweight champions in Tyson Fury (25-0 with 18 KOs) and Anthony Joshua (20-0 with 20 KOs). During the height of their careers, Ali, George Foreman, and the late Joe Frazier were all itching to get into the ring just to prove who was the best.

To his credit, Wilder stopped a solid contender over the weekend in Luis Ortiz who went into the ring against Wilder with a 28-0 with 24 KOs.

The rest of the fighters Wilder beat were almost no-names or cream puffs. Well, that is a good way to pad one’s record with knockouts.

But if we just forget about fight resumes, physical stature, and punching power, and take into account impact on the sport, Wilder is nothing compared to Tyson.

Wilder, Fury, and Joshua and the rest of the heavyweight champions after Tyson and Lewis could not grab the limelight and big bucks away from the top fighters in the lower divisions like Gennady Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez, and even Manny Pacquiao. Those three fighters even made more money than the three top heavyweights in the past years.

On the other hand, Tyson grabbed the imagination of the public with his vicious style and made more than $400 million (not adjusted for inflation) in the ring. In short, Tyson continued the tradition of making the heavyweight division the premiere division in boxing. Wilder and the other heavyweight champions today have failed to do that.

So what should Wilder do to make the heavyweight division the centrepiece of boxing anew? Simple—fight Joshua and Fury the soonest time possible. If he does not do that and continues denigrating the legends of boxing, he will surely lose the respect of boxing fans. That may be happening now.