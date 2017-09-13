U17 PH Volcanoes bag runner-up plum

The U17 Philippine Volcanoes, sponsored by First Pacific and the MVP Sports Foundation, finished runner up in the Plate Division over the weekend at 2017 Youth Olympic Qualifiers.

The competition took place in Taiwan, this doubled up as the Asia’s qualification for the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics. The Junior Volcanoes came out with a solid victory to kick start the weekend, beating Uzbekistan 14-5 in their opening game. The Jr. Volcanoes who fell to tournament favorites Japan in their second match, however, finished Day 1 strongly by shutting out Laos 35-0. Dean Beeton, Paco Locsin, and Owen Wakeham were top performers on Day 1 for the Philippines.

Day 2 saw the Volcanoes finish 3rd in their pool and drew India in the plate semifinal. Team captain, Dean Beeton, who had seventy per cent success rate kicking conversions, led the Jr. Volcanoes with a comfortable win over India 29-5. After the semifinals win, both Beeton and homegrown speedster Anthony Buenconsejo of the Clark Jets were forced out to injury. Hong Kong with an advantage went on to win the plate final 29 to nil.

“The boys played their hearts out and I could not ask for anymore from them,” shares Beeton.

“The experience for the players was phenomenal, an event that opens so many opportunities for young athletes. A big thanks to First Pacific and MVP Sports Foundation for supporting our National Youth Programs. These young men are the future for Philippine sport and have done our country proud. The future is bright for the Philippine Volcanoes” added Jovan Masalunga, Head Coach.

The Volcanoes now focus on their next milestone event; the Men’s National Sevens Team. They will compete in Round 2 of the Asia Sevens Series on September 23 and 24 in Incheon, Korea.