UA Test of Will returns March 25

The Under Armour (UA) Test of Will fitness challenge will return with its second year edition on March 25 to 26 at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City.

The event aims to celebrate human performance through intense functional training and challenges for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Participants in the challenge will be scored based on the maximum number of repetitions they will achieve within 60 seconds performing four exercises namely burpee, one-arm thrusters, TRX row and sandbag throw.

The top finishers will win an all-expense paid trip to compete in the regional finals of the tilt on May 6, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A total of 12 competitors from five different countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, and Indonesia will test the limits of their fitness in The Tower.

“The Test of Will is for everyone and anyone with the determination and discipline to train and compete. The event epitomizes the might of the determined and the spirit of the underdogs, something which Under Armour stands for,” said Michael Bringer, CEO of UA’s exclusive distributor in Southeast Asia.

Jet Ng and Filipino Zoe Pond-McPherson ruled the 2016 edition of the contest.

“You will be pitted against many other athletes who have trained hard for their goals. Your ability to focus on that day will be as important as your fitness level,” said Pond-McPherson.

The tournament is open to all Filipino ages 21 years old and above.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID