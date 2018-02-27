UAAP baseball action today

Action in the second round of eliminations of the UAAP Baseball tournament shifts to high gear with another routine tripleheader today at the 84-year-old Rizal Memorial ballpark.

La Salle, league leader of the six-team pack, battles University of the Philippines anew at the start of the day’s hostilities at 7 a.m. as it try to keep its 6-1 win-loss slate intact.

And if the 11-6 thrashing he Green Archers dealt the Maroons a the close of the opening round last February 18 will be used as gauge the Taft Ave. batters look destined to accomplish their goal and strengthened further their grip of the no. 1 spot.

Defending titlist Ateneo and Adamson University take each other at the 1 p.m. main attraction to determine which between them stay as closest pursuer of La Salle en rout e to the semifinal round of the six-team series.

The Falcons are eyeing for a repeat of their 7-3 victory over the Eagles the first time they met in the opening phase of the tournament although experts do not totally discount a reversal of fortune this time around.

The Falcons and the Eagles presently share second and third places in the standing with identical -2 cards each.

National University and University of Santo Tomas tangle at 9 o’clock, both seeking a win to escape winding up at the cellar. The Bulldogs and the Tigers are tied in fifth and sixth positions, both having won only once in seven tries.

The Tigers lone victory came though at the expense of the Bulldogs, 9-8 in the first round, while NU claimed its only triumph against UP, 9-1.