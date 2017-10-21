UAAP: Change is – should be coming!

(Part 2)

Celebrating victories

Just this Wednesday, the University of the Philippines (UP) secured a preliminary injunction from the courts allowing Rob Ricafort to play for the rest of this season’s UAAP men’s basketball tournament. This also puts the games he played previously away from being forfeited. Quick recap — right before the season began, the UP Maroon forward was deemed ineligible to play by the UAAP Board as he will be over the age limit set by the league. His contention that this will be true only months after the basketball season is over. The UAAP respected the courts decision thus allowing Ricafort to suit up with the Diliman-based squad without any complications.

Going back to the discussion of modernizing rules in the UAAP, two other issues comes to mind that are related to changing the age limit.

Welcoming foreigners

The UAAP board has decided to limit the acquisition of foreign players to one per team. The reason behind this, according to board members is to have a more pro-Filipino and less commercialized grassroots level basketball that is coherent with our national sports program. This basically means more chances for Filipino students to be part of a sports team.

What’s problematic here is that collegiate leagues aim to give students an avenue to play sports. Thus, it should be open to all students, regardless of religion, ethnicity and race. If the problem that the league is trying to address is commercialization, I don’t think that this is the best answer to it. If the league is trying to promote a pro-Filipino league to sync with the national sports program, I believe that the answer to it is to create more avenues for young athletes to develop their skills and not heavily rely on collegiate leagues like the UAAP and the NCAA. On the plus side, having foreigners in the team will only challenge the rest to be more competitive and be a better over-all athlete.

This brings us to the last issue that the UAAP and Philippine sports entities need to address as soon as possible.

Solving problems out of courts: Sports arbitration

Mickey Ingles, a student-athlete-turned-lawyer, has expressed his opinion about having a Philippine Sports Arbitration, a body that would settle disputes relating to sports rules and regulations. He states the two important reasons why we need such committee in our country. One is that “sports arbitration is a faster, more flexible, and more affordable way to settle sports disputes.” Ricafort is an example of showing why we need to have a faster way of resolving issues. As I have mentioned earlier, he only got the final decision that allows him to play last Wednesday, when it’s already Round 2 of the elimination round.

The second reason according to Ingles is that, “sports arbitration allows ‘people in the know’ (i.e. people who are actually knowledgeable in sports) to settle disputes.” I agree that it is best to have a more technical approach to this having people who are well-versed in the sports industry be part of a committee that handles sports disputes. It will also be easier to make decisions when the authorities have been in the world of sports long enough to truly understand the issues that would be discussed.

I still trust that our sports authorities could make better decisions in changing rules and regulations that best fit our time as well as the developments that have been made. Sports has tremendous influence on our youth and creating rules and regulations that are inclusive would make a difference. As Nelson Mandela puts it, sports has the power to change the world!