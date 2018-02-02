UAAP football Season 80 opens Sunday

Ateneo De Manila University begins its quest for back-to-back championships against the formidable University of the Philippines (UP) when the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 80 men’s football fires off on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

With star striker Jarvey Gayoso at the helm, the Blue Booters are eyeing to snare their first consecutive titles in 12 years.

Ateneo last won straight championships in Season 66 to 68 when it outclassed rival De La Salle University in three finals showdowns.

Last season, the Jaypee Merida-mentored team ended a five-year title drought as it beat Far Eastern University (FEU), 1-0, behind Gayoso’s lone goal.

The 20-year old Azkals standout, who was named the Most Valuable Player and Best Striker of Season 79, scored the title-winning goal in the 39th minute.

The Katipunan-based booters are also gunning for a new league-best record of eight crowns.

UP, on the other hand, are out to reclaim lost glory and seize a record-tying seventh championship.

The two traditional powerhouse squads will clash in the closing game of the season-opening match day at 4 p.m.

Other teams seeing action are last season’s runner-up FEU and University of Sto. Tomas, which will open the season with their 9 a.m. tussle, and University of the East and National University, which will test each other’s mettle at 1:30 p.m.

Adamson University and University of Sto. Tomas will collide next week to start their respective campaigns.

Meanwhile, De La Salle University kicks off its bid to continue its perfect run in the women’s division against UP in the second match day on February 10.

The Lady Booters swept the eliminations last season before beating UST in the finals, 3-1.

Ateneo and UP open the women’s tilt today with their 9 a.m. faceoff followed by the 2 p.m. duel between FEU and UST.