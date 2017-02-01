UAAP forfeits Baby Falcons’ 11 wins

Adamson University’s 11 straight wins in the juniors division of University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) basketball tournament were forfeited after the Board discovered the school fielded an ineligible player in Florencio Serrano.

In a statement released by UAAP Eligibility Committee Chairma Rodrigo Roque to Adamson Board Member Father Aldrin Suan C.M. and Father Andrew Bayal C.M. last Tuesday, the Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to nullify all the wins of the Baby Falcons due to eligibility infraction by Serrano.

“The UAAP Board of Trustees, as its 8th Regular Board Meeting today (Tuesday), by a unanimous vote with all member universities duly represented, declared Mr. Florencio Serrano, a member of the Adamson High School basketball team, ineligible to play for UAAP Season 79,” said Roque in a statement.

“With his ineligibility, all the games where Mr. Serrano played are therefore, forfeited, in accordance with existing UAAP Rules and Regulations,” the statement added.

Serrano, who averaged 19.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in 11 games, is also the league’s frontrunner in the Most Valuable Player race but all of his stats were also scrapped, leaving Ateneo de Manila’s SJ Belanguel as the new leader for the MVP award.

“Mr. Serrano failed to submit the required Secondary Student’s Permanent Record that would show/indicate his complete high school enrollments/records/credentials,” the UAAP Board said.

Adamson board member Father Aldrin Suan, who is currently out of the country, said they already made an appeal to the board but did not elaborate.

“It’s a private matter and I can’t talk too much about it,” Suan told The Manila Times via overseas call. “There’s an appeal already.”

The Times tried to get the side of the 17-year-old Serrano and Adamson junior coach Goldwin Monteverde, but they could not be reached as of this writing.

Serrano did not play in Adamson’s 92-58 win over University of Santo Tomas on Wednesday, the school’s first official win as the Baby Falcons now carry a 1-11 record.