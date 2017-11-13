UAAP Judo has 2 champions this year

FOR the first time in UAAP Judo history, two champions were proclaimed this year.

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Judokas and the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles were named co-champions on Sunday at the UAAP Season 80 judo tournament at the De La Salle Zobel Sports Pavilion in Alabang.

Both teams garnered a total of three gold medals, two silver medals and three bronze medals which accounts for 30 points.

In case of a tie in points, the UAAP rules state that the number of gold medals, silver medals or bronze medals will be the basis of who takes the championship. However, the rules did not have a basis on settling who the champions will be when all the medals are also similar in number.

The UAAP board is set to deliberate on the issue.

“Right now, I’m just happy. It’s very overwhelming. I want to see the positive side of things. I just have to be happy with my team and for my team, we set out to win a championship and regardless of how it is, we still did it,” Ateneo head coach Alexander Sulit said.

La Salle was declared as the second runner up with 16 points.

Ateneo’s Isaiah Tuazon outlasted La Salle’s Joshua Oleta to take the gold in the -55 kg. category. University of the East (UE) Judoka Raul Baldos, Jr. and UST’s Russel Lorenzo won bronzes.

Tiger Judoka Daryl Mercado, last season’s Most Valuable Player, edged out teammate Sherwin de Rosa to grab the -60 kg. championship. University of the Philippines’ Edward Figueroa and Hyesung Lee grabbed bronze medals.

UP’s Gabriel Salazar bested Ateneo’s Michael Isidro in the -66 kg. category, while Ateneo’s Christian Clemente and Nathaniel Morales of UE completed the podium.

Eric Timothy Uy of Ateneo dominated Michael Borja of La Salle in the -73 kg. division, with UST’s Jeunesse Nikole Ong and UP’s Almer Suga completing the cast in the category.

In the women’s division, UST completed a rare four-peat after scoring 45 total points off four gold medals, four silver medals and five bronze medals. UE came in second with 32 total points.

UE’s Patricia Nicole Rosario topped teammate Sharlene Mae Guyo for the -63 kg. gold. Kayla Amado of UP and Lorelei Tolentino of UST took home bronze medals.

Bianca Mae Estrella of UE overpowered UST’s Khrisha Lynd Rotario for the -70 kg. crown. UST’s Bernadette Carpio and UP’s Isabella Fojas rounded out the category.

Teammates Jamaika Ponciano (-78 kg.) and Renielyn Castillo (+78 kg.) of UST dominated UP’s Bianca Georgia Paloma and Patricia Palencia, respectively, for two gold medals.

UST’s Almira Ruiz was proclaimed MVP of the women’s division. The men’s division did not have an MVP due to the tie.