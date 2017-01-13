UAAP-NCAA Press Corps to honor Ayo, Jarin

Champion coaches Aldin Ayo and Jamike Jarin are among the top achievers that will be feted on January 26 when the UAAP-NCAA Press Corps holds its annual Collegiate Basketball Awards at the Montgomery Place Social Hall in E. Rodriguez Ave., Quezon City.

The two bench tacticians will receive the Coach of the Year award in the event backed by Smart, Accel, Mighty Sports and MJM Productions for guiding their respective teams to the championship in the country’s two major varsity leagues.

Ayo revived the winning tradition of the La Salle Green Archers who captured the UAAP title at the expense of the archrival Ateneo Blue Eagles, one year after steering his alma mater Letran back to the top of the NCAA.

Jarin got his redemption from losing to Ayo and the Knights in 2015 by leading the San Beda Red Lions to their ninth championship in 11 seasons after sweeping the Arellano University Chiefs in the title series.

Ayo is the first coach in the history of the awards night to win the Coach of the Year award in both leagues, while Jarin is receiving the prestigious honor before he makes his coaching debut for the National University Bulldogs in the UAAP next season.

Other coaches who in the past have won the award in the annual event that honors the top achievers of the UAAP and NCAA are Norman Black, Frankie Lim, Eric Altamirano, Boyet Fernandez, Louie Alas, Nash Racela, Ato Agustin and Juno Sauler.

The other awards to be handed out are the Smart Player of the Year award and the Collegiate Mythical Five presented by Mighty Sports.

Other awards include the Pivotal Player, Impact Player, Super Senior and Mr. Efficiency.