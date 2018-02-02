UAAP women’s volleyball fires off Saturday

The UAAP Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament opens today with a doubleheader that will be aired from the SM Mall of Asia Arena on ABS-CBN S+A, S+A HD, and via livestream on sports.abs-cbn.com.

Jema Galanza and the Adamson Lady Falcons (AdU) take the floor against National University Lady Bulldogs (NU) led by superstar Jaja Santiago in the tournament’s curtain-raiser at 2 p.m. Defending champions De La Salle University Lady Spikers (DLSU) and stars Kim Dy and Des Cheng, meanwhile, open their title defense against Cherry Rondina and the rest of the UST Golden Tigresses in the day’s main event at 4 p.m.

On Sunday, the University of the Philippines Lady Fighting Maroons (UP) takes on the University of the East Lady Red Warriors (UE) at 2 p.m. UAAP Season 80 hosts, the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws (FEU), on the other hand, gun for an opening-weekend win against last season’s finalist, the Ateneo de Manila University Lady Eagles (ADMU) at 4 p.m.

Through the years, the UAAP women’s volleyball has become one of the most-watched sporting events in the country whether on television, online, and on-ground. It has produced superstars like Rachel Anne Daquis, Abi Marano, Mika Reyes, Gretchen Ho, and Alyssa Valdez, who have inspired young Filipinas by showing them how sports can empower women to greatness.

This season, expected to carry the torch for them are the likes of ADMU’s Maddie Madayag, Bea De Leon, and Jho Maraguinot; UP’s Isa Molde and Diana Carlos; UE’s Shaya Adorador and Roselle Baliton; NU’s Risa Sato, Aiko Urdas, and Santiago; AdU’s Christine Soyud and Galanza; FEU’s Bernadeth Pons and Jerrili Malabanan; and DLSU’s Majoy Baron, Dy, and Cheng.