UAE court acquits Filipina worker on death row–DFA

A United Arab Emirates (UAE) court has acquitted a Filipino worker who was sentenced to death for stabbing her employer last May, an official of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Raul Dado, executive director of the office of migrant workers affairs of the DFA, said early Tuesday, however, that Jennifer Dalquez could not come home yet because she has to serve out a five-year jail term.

The 30-year-old OFW from General Santos City was sentenced to death for killing her employer who attempted to rape her in December 7, 2014.

The sentenced was handed down on May 20.