UAE students develop clothing vs wifi radiation

A group of Dubai students has invented a fashion line that helps protect humans from the “harmful radiation” caused by wifi (wireless fidelity). Students from the Gems Our Own English High School Dubai were displaying their project at this year’s Global Innovation Challenge.

Grade 9 students Abigale Kyra, Teresa Susan, Karuna Narendra Hirani and, Simran Bhagchandani said their project, called WiFine, was inspired by warnings from many experts about the electromagnetic radiation caused by wifi as a “serious health risk”.

The clothing line has microfabricated chips installed into the clothes, ultimately “protecting” humans. “Wifi is very harmful and can cause several kinds of diseases, such as brain tumour, cancer and sleeping problems. We came up with a solution,” said Kyra. “We have started our own clothing line called the WiFine Collection, where we have our microchips micro-fabricated, therefore making us safe from radiation in a fashionable way.”

At the Global Innovation Challenge being held by Gems Education and Singularity University, more than 200 students from across the country showcased their projects designed to solve the world’s most pressing issues.

The participants had to produce innovative ideas under one of the 12 categories to solve the world’s challenges, including in areas such as environment, water, energy, food, transport, and security.