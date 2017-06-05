Ubas shatters SEA Games long jump record

National trackster Janry Ubas set a new Southeast Asian (SEA) Games record in long jump.

Ubas leapt 7.88 meters in his first try in the Philippine Amateur Track and Field Association (Patafa)-organized pre-SEA Games time trials over the weekend in Pasig City.

The Cagayan de Oro City native broke the previous record of 7.87 meters set by Henry Dagmil last December 10, 2007 in the Thailand SEA Games.

“It was my first time to leap that far. I need more international exposure to do it again and affirm that I can do it in Malaysia,” said Ubas, a bronze medalist in decathlon in the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.

Besides Ubas, numerous national athletes had remarkable performances in the pre-SEA Games event.

Javelin throwers Melvin Calano and Kenny Gonzales surpassed the SEA Games bronze standard of 56.84 meters with almost identical throws of 62.82m and 62.35m, respectively.

Javelin throwers Rosie Villarito and Evalyn Palabrica inched closer toward the bronze standard after registering 47.50m and 46.77m, respectively.

Meanwhile, decathlete Aries Toledo put up an exciting rivalry against Archand Bagsit.

Toledo dominated the 400m with a time of 48.13 seconds, upending teammate Bagsit, who clocked in 48.93.

With less than eight weeks before the biennial meet in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the national athletics squad will undergo an intensive six-week training camp at the Hong Kong Sports Institute starting mid-June.