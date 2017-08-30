Uber back on the road

RIDE-sharing giant Uber was back on the road at 5 p.m. on Tuesday after paying a P190-million fine.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) lifted its suspension order against the firm shortly after receiving the payment.

Uber Systems Inc. also gave P299 million in financial assistance to their drivers.

“We have complied with the requirements outlined by the LTFRB, and are grateful for the opportunity to serve the Philippines again. Our operations will resume at 5 p.m.,” Uber said in a statement issued yesterday.

LTFRB Board Member and spokesperson Aileen Lizada said imposing the hefty fine “was a painful decision.”

“As a regulatory board, it is part of our job. We are just protecting the public because we want you to be safe,” she said.