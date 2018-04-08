Uber ceases operations

TRANSPORT Network Company (TNC) Uber ceased its operations in the Philippines on Sunday, as rival Grab has taken over its Southeast Asian businesses.

“Based on the Transaction Service Agreement, it is only until today (April 8),” Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) member Aileen Lizada told reporters, referring to the transaction between Grab and Uber.

The Philippine Competition Comission (PCC), however, contradicted the LTFRB and ordered the two TNCs to continue its operations independent of each other as the PCC conducted a “motu propio” on the transaction.

However, in a public hearing last week, Uber said that it has exited Southeast Asia and has no staff to support its operations in the country anymore.

“Uber is highlighting its exit, but what it does not emphasize enough is its integration with Grab. Thus, Uber is not truly exiting the Philippine market but rather effectively merging their operations with Grab here. The deal makes Uber a part-owner of Grab,” PCC Chairman Arsenio Balisacan said.

The PCC counterpart in Singapore, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS), ordered Uber to remain online until April 15 as the antitrust body would review proposed alternative interim measures, even as the app was set to shut down by April 8.

“Uber’s compliance with our antitrust counterpart in Singapore to extend the operation of its app indicates the feasibility of continuing its operations in the Philippines as well,” Balisacan said.

Lizada, however, said that the main concern of the LTFRB was the riding public, as there would be no support from Uber in cases of road crashes and accidents. She also pointed out that Uber has a pending application for accreditation to the LTFRB, which the Board has yet to act upon, thus, the company is not considered as a legal TNC in the country.

“The accreditation of Uber has yet to be acted upon by the Board. Also another concern that needs to be clarified, if PCC directs Uber to continue its operations, another issue here would be does it not constitute involuntary servitude on the part of Uber when they have already decided to cease its operations in the Philippines,” Lizada said.

“The main office of Uber is not in the Philippines. The Philippine office of Uber has no access to switch in and switch off its apps. It is in the headquarters in the main office… in the US… How will they comply with the directives?” Lizada added. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO