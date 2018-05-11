Uber-chic creations that catch the eye

Day 2 highlights

There was drama on the catwalk, as designers KC Pusing, Wilbur Lang, Jinggay Serag, Harvic Dominguez, Rica Rico, Naoki, Dak Bonite, Daryl Maat, Chris Diaz, and Yong Davalos showcased their latest creations on day 2 of the Panasonic Manila Fashion Festival.

The fashion show started off with KC Pusing’s uber-chic vibe with metro-ready wear that embodied a no-nonsense approach to work. His loose-trousered models strutted their stuff on sturdy boots, seemingly off to battle in the urban jungle, jackets swaying as they walked towards an appointment or three.

Wilbur Lang ruffled it up, but instead of giving out baby doll feels, his creations were sleek and edgy in faux leather paired with lace. His tailored jackets had a sexy edge with scalloped edgings giving a touch of whimsy to traditional cuts.

On a more traditional route, Jinggay Serag updated classic silhouettes with peekaboo elements, utilizing sheer fabrics and well-placed slits to flatter the feminine form. Serag’s shapely outfits came out as classy classics in monochrome, offering timeless elegance for modern women.

Harvic Dominguez displayed a playfulness in his use of fabric and print. His colors popped on the runway, in whimsical weaves and crocheted accents. His skirts billowed beautifully in layers of tulle while his playful rompers and day suits marched out playfully in colorful twill.

For women who want to stand out in a crowd, there’s Rica Rico’s eye-catching pieces. Jewel tones and glitter inspired sophistication with an element of fun. Her cuts were designed to show off shoulders and décolletage, giving off a sexy and confident look-at-me vibe.

Dak Bonite dares to bring out the rebel in you, in lacy racy numbers that stopped an inch short of goth by bringing on the glam. His showstoppers were form-fitting jackets and layered skirts, with elements of black lace as a recurring theme.

The Naoki collection invites its wearers to bounce around in a mix of funky J-Pop and edgy garage grunge. The cuts were sculpted and precise, but layers of fun were added with layers of ruffles and dramatic edging. Manila may have found its latest Asian fashion-fusion inspiration in this young designer’s body of work.

Swinging silhouettes were employed by Daryl Maat to convey an element of fun. His neutrals were easy and wearable, giving it a cheery and summery, sporty feel, as if one was going to the country club for a day of leisure and cool drinks.

Chris Diaz’ designs glittered on the catwalk, in bold black and white stripes that either flowed or fit the form. The designs were uncomplicated, perfect for fashionistas who want to stay boldly above trend and yet in classics that don’t easily go out of season.

Yong Davalos dared to go disco, with sequins and glittery fabric on strappy gowns and jumpsuits. His day wear likewise encourages one to dance in the streets with brash poppy colors that are meant to spread cheer amidst the graying hues of the city.

Representative of the PMFF’s goals to highlight young designers and fresh creations, the second day of the event served to showcase new names and faces in the industry as trendsetters that place the country as one of Asia’s modern fashion hubs. Shot and screened with the latest Panasonic technology, the fashion pieces stood out and the creative concepts were highlighted in clear, crisp view not only with the fashion show’s audience but also in real time on social media platforms.