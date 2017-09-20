Uber driver surfaces, tells police Castillo asked him to bring belongings home

THE Uber driver who delivered the personal belongings of alleged hazing victim Horacio “Atio” Castillo III in his home showed up at the Manila Police District (MPD) early Wednesday.

The driver, who declined to reveal his name, said on television that he met Castillo along Dapitan Street, the back area of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), on Saturday.

The driver said he arrived in Dapitan at about 1:40 p.m. He said Castillo didn’t ride but asked that his personal belongings be brought to his home in San Lorenzo Village in Makat City.

The driver said Castillo, who was alone when they met, was sweaty and anxious.

“I saw him. He opened the car, and then he asked me if I could just deliver his belongings in his house. I agreed as long as he would allow me to inspect his bag,” said the driver who was complying with an Uber regulation.

The driver said the bag contained school supplies.

“He advised me to call him when I arrive at his home so that his maid would open the front door,” the driver added.

“When I arrived at their place, I called him. I think I called him three times, but there was no answer. It seemed like he was busy. After the fourth call, he answered,” according to the driver but did not say what Castillo told him.

The driver said he had nothing to do with the death of Castillo, as he found out about his death in the news.

He said he deeply empathized with the family and would cooperate with the MPD.

Castillo’s body was found in Balut, Tondo early Sunday by one John Paul Solano who brought him to the Chinese General Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Solano, who identified himself as a medical technologist of the San Lazaro Hospital, turned out to be a UST law student himself based on initial police investigation

Police has since tagged Solano as a “person of interest” although he has not been since Sunday.