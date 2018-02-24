Uber to expand business in Pampanga

Transport network company Uber Philippines will soon expand its operations to Pampanga, according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Friday. LTFRB spokesperson Aileen Lizada said Uber may start operating in Pampanga “in a month or two” with 500 vehicles. On Thursday, Uber paid P41-million tax deficiency to the Bureau of Internal Revenue to avoid business shut down. BIR has said Uber would face closure if it fails to pay its value added tax on sales amounting to P413.85 million from July 1 to December 31, 2016.