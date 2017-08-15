Uber files motion for reconsideration on suspension, will continue operations

RIDE-sharing application and transport network company Uber Systems Inc. (Uber) has filed a motion for reconsideration on its one-month suspension by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

In a statement on Twitter, Uber said: “In response to overwhelming rider and driver demand, we have filed a motion for reconsideration with the LTFRB and will be resuming and continuing operations until the motion is resolved.”

The (TNC) also added that it would be resuming its services in Metro Manila and Cebu.

“Over the course of this morning, tens of thousands of riders were left stranded, causing needless inconvenience, while drivers were unable to access the earning opportunities they rely on,” Uber said.

LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada said, however, that despite the Uber motion, the suspension order against the company “stands.”

Lizada said that she has sent the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) a text message saying, “Uber is online again. Let us apprehend them.

The LTFRB meted out a one-month suspension on Uber “and was ordered to cease and desist operations of their online booking application during the period of suspension.”

This order requires Uber to suspend the use of its vehicles, even those with certificates of public convenience (CPCs) or provisional authority (PA) to operate.

The government agency fined Uber and rival Grab P5 million each, for operating around 50,000 vehicles without any permits. Lizada told an interview on radio that violators of rules governing ride-sharing services would face a maximum fine of P120,000 and their vehicles impounded for three months.

LTFRB cited that while Grab followed this order, Uber allowed three of its vehicles to operate on July 27.

“We are looking forward to urgently resolving this matter with LTFRB in the interests of everyone who depends on Uber everyday,” the TNC said in an advisory. GLEE JALEA