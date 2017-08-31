Uber-joyed: Commuters happy with TNC return

Commuters and drivers rejoiced over the lifting of the suspension order against Uber after the transport network company (TNC) paid a hefty P190 million fine to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Tuesday.

Uber patrons expressed their happiness on social media.

“Thank you for coming back into my life Uber-PH. I miss you to bits!” Dianne tweeted. Sofia Pineda was equally joyous, tweeting “Welcome back bes @Uber_PH. You are worth the wait.”

Uber’s return also elated Kim Cruz. “UBER IS BACK HALLELUJAH PRAISE THE LORD,” she posted.

Bry Manabat, an Uber operator for two years, said he will continue to support the transport company.

“Lahat (ng sumasakay), naawa sa amin (Commuters pitied us),” he told The Manila Times. “Kung sino pa ang napakaayos na service, sila pa ang pinag-iinitan, (The company delivers good service but it was picked on.)”

Since Uber’s booking service returned, Manabat said his driver booked 19 trips as of Wednesday morning.

He added that when Uber was off the road, he and his driver shared the P800 daily financial assistance given by the ride-hailing giant since August 15.

The LTFRB lifted the suspension order after Uber Systems Inc. the P190 million fine.

The Board said the money was transmitted to the Bureau of Treasury (BTr) on Wednesday.