‘Uber of logistics’ plans to enter PH next year

Singapore-based logistics firm Ezyhaul plans to launch in the Philippines next year as part of its Southeast Asian expansion.

“We are indeed planning to expand to the Philippines late 2018,” Ezyhaul Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Raymond Gillon told The Manila Times in an email.

Ezyhaul is a technology company with an online freight exchange platform connecting shippers with prequalified and reliable domestic carriers who have unutilized capacity on their trucks.

According to the company’s website, Ezyhaul, which operates on an Uber-like platform, aims to transform the world of transportation logistics by building an ecosystem around shippers, transportation companies, authorities, and third party service partners, connected through the Internet of Things.

Gillon said that entry to the Philippine market would follow “after we have completed the roll-out in Indonesia and Thailand.”

Earlier, it was reported that Ezyhaul wanted to penetrate the Indonesian and Thai markets in 2017 after it was able to raise up to $836,120 from different investors.

Currently, Ezyhaul has over 1,000 trucks registered in its network in Malaysia. It hopes to have at least 3,000 registered trucks in the next 12 months.