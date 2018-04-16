Uber now ‘unavailable’

TRANSPORT network company (TNC) Uber ceased operations in the Philippines midnight on Monday, after its rival Grab acquired the US-based ride-sharing service.

Users who try to book a ride with Uber will see this on their mobile phone screens: “Unfortunately, Uber is currently unavailable in your area.”

Uber users have been sent emails, reminding them that the Uber app will no longer be available in the Philippines starting on Monday and have urged them to download the Grab app.

Originally, Uber was to cease operations after April 8, but the TNC acceded to a request by the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) for a week’s extension for a smoother transition.

“The Grab and Uber apps continue to operate as normal until April 15, after which the Uber service will cease in the Philippines,” Grab said on its website.

In Singapore, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) asked Grab to delay the closure of Uber’s operations in the country until May to ensure that the ride-hailing services remained “open and contestable”.

“To allow a smoother transition time for riders and drivers, the Uber ride-hailing platform will continue to be available in Singapore and terminate on 7 May 2018, with necessary customer support to handle contractual and payment issues,” the CCCS said in its interim measures directions released on Friday.

In March, Grab acquired Uber’s operations in Southeast Asia, after weeks of speculation. Uber will receive a 27.5 percent stake as part of the acquisition. ARIC JOHN SY CUA