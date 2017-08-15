Uber one-month suspension starts–LTFRB

RIDE-sharing Uber Systems Inc. (Uber) won’t be available to commuters starting this Tuesday, a day after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) suspended its operations.

The LTFRB meted out a one-month suspension on the transportation networking company (TNC) after it allegedly defied an order to stop accepting booking applications pending the results of talks between TNCs and the government-run agency.

It cited at least three Uber vehicles that were allowed to operate despite the notice.

In a statement on Monday, Uber said that it would study the LTFRB ruling.

In its directive on Monday, the LTFRB ordered Uber “to cease and desist operations of their online booking application during the period of suspension.”

Before this, the LTFRB fined Uber and rival Grab P5 million each, for operating around 50,000 vehicles without any permits.

After the government agency announced the suspension, commuters took to social media to express their anger, arguing that the suspension would be a “hassle for commuters.”

However, there were others who expressed their approval for LTFRB’s decision to suspend Uber “for violating the rules.”