Uber operations extended to April 15, says Grab

TRANSPORT network company (TNC) Grab Philippines said that Uber’s operations in the country were extended to April 15.

“What should have happened last night will happen on midnight of April 15,” Grab Philippines Country Head Brian Cu said in a press briefing in Mandaluyong on Monday.

The Uber app should have stopped its operations in the country on April 8, after its Southeast Asian businesses were acquired by rival and Singapore-based TNC Grab.

Cu clarified that the extension was part of Grab’s commitment to cooperate with the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC), which requested that the Uber app be made available beyond April 8.

He said that the decision to reset closure to April 15 was in line with the order of PCC’s counterpart in Singapore, Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) to extend the operations of the app to give way to the transition.

Cu said that it was Grab, which has neem funding the operations of Uber in the Philippines for the last two weeks.

“The situation that PCC wants is to maintain the situation right now where Grab is funding the [Uber] app so where is the real competition? They want us to be independent but the only way for the Uber app to be operated on is for us to continue funding,” Cu said.

“PCC extension was indefinite. The April 15, binuhat lang namin sa Singapore,” Cu added.

According to Cu, despite the Uber’s app being continuously functional, it has no manpower support. Grab is not liable for any fare refund or queries sent by passengers to Uber in case of untoward incidents.

“Grab wishes to stress that this interim arrangement is only for the purposes of satisfying what the PCC appears to require until Grab is able to discuss with the PCC,” Cu said.

Cu said that the matter has been discussed with PCC but “apparently it was not fully understood,” stating that the CCCS understands the situation that Uber can only operate in Singapore until April 15.

Earlier on Monday, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said that four TNCs were completing their requirements to for accreditation to operate in the Philippines.

Transportation Assistant Secretary for Commuter Affairs Elvira Medina debunked reports that the applications of four other TNCs have been approved.

LTFRB Board Member Aileen Lizada said that the government has not approved any TNC.

Grab is the lone TNC operating in the Philippines as it has acquired rival company Uber in Southeast Asia.

“That is not true. We have not approved any. We have not accredited any TNC,” Lizada told reporters. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO