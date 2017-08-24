Uber: P100-M released to affected drivers

Suspended transport network company Uber Philippines said on Wednesday that it has already released about P100-million financial assistance to displaced drivers.

Uber officials made the disclosure during a hearing with the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board in hopes that the board would lift a month-long suspension in exchange of a P10-million fine.

Officials said a total of 36,367 drivers had already received financial assistance, with P19.9-million being released daily to drivers’ bank accounts.

The suspension was ordered by the LTFRB on August 14 after Uber failed to comply with an order to stop signing new drivers..

“The convenience of the riding public, balanced with their respective safety is paramount to the board,” LTFRB Spokesperson Aileen Lizada said in a text message to the press.

“Crucial is seeing Uber’s commitment and sincerity to abide with government’s policies,” Lizada added.