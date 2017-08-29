Uber pays P190-M fine to resume operations

TRANSPORT network company (TNC) Uber finally paid the hefty P190-M fine early Tuesday afternoon in exchange for lifting its suspension by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

PAID. LTFRB issues receipt to Uber Systems Inc. (Uber), which paid a P190-million fine for defying the government transport agency’s order to get its unaccredited vehicles off the streets. GLEE JALEA

Uber’s legal counsel, Roberto Ramiro, said, however, that the TNC has yet to confirm whether it would be allowed to resume operations immediately.

The LTFRB recently ordered the ride-sharing group to settle the penalty imposed on August 14 for operating 36,000 unaccredited vehicles.

It said late Friday that it would grant Uber’s petition to resume operations in exchange for payment of a P190-million fine, higher than Uber’s P10-million offer.

Aileen Lizada, LTFRB Board member and spokesman, said that the ride-sharing company earned up to P10 million daily from about 150,000 trips.

“[The P190-million fine] is arrived at by taking into consideration the number of days that respondent should be suspended in relation to the daily average income,” the order read.

The LTFRB also required the transport company to pay a daily P19 million financial assistance to its affected drivers as compensation for lost income.