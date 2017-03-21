Uber rolls out uberHOP service with Ayala Malls The 30th

Uber has teamed up with Ayala Malls The 30th to provide its ride-sharing service uberHOP for mall-goers to and from Ayala’s newest community mall in Pasig City.

“We are honored to share this vision with Ayala Malls The 30th, not just in providing easily accessible and reliable transport options, but more importantly in promoting ride-sharing to ease traffic congestion,” Uber Philippines General Manager Laurence Cua said on Monday.

uberHOP is a service that travels the metro through predetermined routes during peak hours. With the addition of Ayala Malls The 30th to its route, mall-goers can now conveniently access the mall to and from the business hubs of Makati and Bonifacio Global City (BGC) for a flat fare of P70.

“With uberHOP, mall-goers can enjoy the benefits of a comfortable, safe and affordable transport option, while at the same time easing traffic congestion,” Cua said.

Marianna Zobel de Ayala, general manager of Ayala Malls The 30th, told reporters on Monday that they intend to test the uberHOP service for one month first before replicating it in other existing Ayala Malls.

“We want to provide reliable transportation options for our shoppers, which is why we pursued this partnership with the world’s leading ride-sharing app, Uber,” she said.

“Through the uberHOP service, shoppers can easily get to and from Ayala Malls The 30th and other central business districts, with the peace of mind that they are safe and that they are conscientiously helping ease traffic in the metro by sharing a ride,” she added.

Available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., shoppers can go to Ayala Malls The 30th through the following uberHOP routes: Ayala Malls The 30th to The Landmark, Makati; Ayala Malls The 30th to High Street, 7th Ave.; and Net Quad, 31st Street to Ayala Malls The 30th.

Uber Philippines Head of Communications Catherine Avelino said first time Uber users can use the promo code “ILoveAyalaMallsThe30th,” which would cut P100 off from their first three rides from and to Ayala Malls The 30th. The promo is valid until August 2017.

WITH A REPORT FROM KRISTYN NIKA LAZO